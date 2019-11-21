



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots got some good news as they kicked off Thursday’s practice in Foxboro, as Mohamed Sanu joined his teammates on the field. It’s unclear how much Sanu participated, but just having him out there is a promising sign for the injured receiver.

Sanu suffered an ankle injury last Sunday in Philadelphia and did not practice on Wednesday. A report Wednesday night said that Sanu could be dealing with a high ankle sprain that may cost him a few weeks of game action. But having him on the practice field Thursday is fairly significant, because he probably wouldn’t be out there at all if his ankle was a big issue.

We’ll know for sure just how much Sanu participated when New England releases their practice report Thursday afternoon. The veteran was only out there for the warmup portion of practice and did not participate in any receiving drills, so his status for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is still very much in doubt.

WRs Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are present for the media-access portion of practice today. Sanu did not go through the position-specific warmup, while Dorsett did. pic.twitter.com/2Ntnot2wTn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 21, 2019

Phillip Dorsett was also on the field for the media portion Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session with a concussion that he suffered against the Eagles. Dorsett did participate in drills, though he was not wearing pads, suggesting that he has not been cleared for contact just yet.

A report earlier Thursday said that there is optimism that Dorsett will be cleared to play in Sunday’s game.

New England’s struggling offense can use all the help they can get, so Sanu’s and Dorsett’s injuries will have everyone’s attention leading up to Sunday’s tilt with the Cowboys in Foxboro. Julian Edelman was limited at Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, leaving the Patriots with rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers as their only healthy wide receivers on the roster.