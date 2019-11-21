Report: Optimism That Phillip Dorsett Could Be Cleared To Play Vs. CowboysThere is a positive injury update on Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett, who suffered a concussion during last weekend's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Danny Ainge Doesn't Think Celtics Fans Should Boo Kyrie IrvingCeltics fans will defend Danny Ainge no matter what. But the C's president of basketball ops. is likely on an island when it comes to his feelings toward Kyrie Irving.

Patrick Beverley Had No Time For A Marcus Smart ComparisonMarcus Smart and Patrick Beverley play a similar style and bring the same ferocious intensity to the floor. Just don't say that to Beverley.

Patriots Rookie Chase Winovich Surprises Mom With A New CarChase Winovich has made it big in the NFL, and on Wednesday, the Patriots rookie repaid someone who helped him get there.

Report: Mohamed Sanu May Miss Few Weeks With Ankle InjuryMohamed Sanu was not at practice on Wednesday, and the Patriots receiver may not hit the field again for a few weeks.