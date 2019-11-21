BOSTON (CBS) — The news on injured Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu was not very promising on Wednesday. But at least there is a positive update on pass-catcher Phillip Dorsett, who suffered a concussion during last weekend’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there is “midweek optimism” that Dorsett could be cleared to play in Sunday afternoon’s tilt against the Dallas Cowboys in Foxboro. Howe cautions that a lot can change when a player is dealing with a concussion, but “the optimism is a good sign.”
Dorsett left Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia after hauling in Julian Edelman’s 15-yard touchdown pass — New England’s only offensive touchdown in the game. Dorsett had three catches for 33 yards in the win, but suffered a concussion on his touchdown grab and had to leave the game.
The 26-year-old has been one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets this season, ranking third on the team with 42 targets. Dorsett has caught 26 of those passes for 332 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns.
Dorsett did not practice on Wednesday, so his status in practice on Thursday and Friday will be important to monitor. The Patriots had just two healthy receivers on the field for Wednesday’s practice — rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers — with Sanu and Dorsett on the shelf and Edelman limited with a shoulder injury.
