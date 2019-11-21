



BOSTON (CBS) — Mohamed Sanu was not at practice on Wednesday, and the Patriots receiver may not hit the field again for a few weeks. Sanu is reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain that could cost him some games, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran.

Sanu suffered an ankle injury on a punt return during last Sunday’s 17-10 Patriots win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and sat out New England’s first practice of the week on Wednesday. Curran reported Wednesday night that the injury could cause the veteran receiver to miss a couple of weeks.

“Last week, after he had the punt return where it appeared he might have twisted up his leg, probably led to what I’m hearing might be a high ankle sprain that could keep him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks, unless it has drastic improvement,” Curran said Wednesday night.

Losing Sanu would be a big blow for a Patriots offense that has struggled to get going this season. The veteran receiver was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round pick on Oct. 22, and had 14 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in his three games with the Patriots. He was also handling punt return duties for New England, fielding 23 punts over those three games.

With Phillip Dorsett also missing Wednesday’s practice with a concussion, the Patriots may be extremely thin at wide receiver Sunday afternoon when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. If Sanu and Dorsett are both out this weekend, that will leave Tom Brady with just Julian Edelman, rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers, and special teamer Matthew Slater on the wide receiver depth chart. Edelman was limited at Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury.