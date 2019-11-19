PLYMOUTH (CBS) — With the exception of some missing teeth, 20-year-old Talia Morini looks great, especially considering what she went through last summer. On July 20, Morini was injured in a jet ski crash on White Island Pond in Plymouth where she was rescued by an off-duty firefighter.
“I remember being on the water, and the jet ski,” Morini recalled. She had just met Jared Sherman, who invited her to go for a ride.
“You always have a feeling when you know something bad is going to happen so I wanted to go back and he didn’t want to,” Morini said.
Police said one of Sherman’s friends crashed into Morini and Sherman at high speed. She was seriously injured, suffering a fractured neck, severe concussion, and knocked out teeth.
“He kind of just left me stranded and didn’t have any remorse.”
According to Sherman, despite his own injuries, he stayed in the water with Morini until help arrived.
After an ambulance took her away, police said Sherman packed up his jet ski, drive home to Wareham, then to Tobey Hospital. On Tuesday, he was arraigned on several charges, including OUI and negligent operation.
“I’m not angry, but I do wish he went about it differently and just didn’t run away from the problem,” said Morini.
Sherman was held on $5,000 bail.
