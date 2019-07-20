PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Plymouth police are investigating after a Saturday jet ski accident on White Island Pond seriously injured a 19-year-old woman and at least one person involved left the scene of the accident.
But a good Samaritan — an off-duty Milton firefighter — heard the crash, jumped into his pontoon boat with his wife and pulled her from the water, stabilizing her spine and rendering aid until firefighters arrived.
“When I went out, there was one girl in the water, and one guy was holding her and she had facial injuries. I said ‘Give her to me,’ pulled her up on the boat and made sure she had an airway,” said the firefighter, who did not want to be identified.
According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a second person was injured and left the scene. Witnesses said there might have been two other people involved in the accident. The jet skis involved in the accident were also missing.
The woman was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, including head and face trauma, but she was conscious and alert when she left for the hospital.
