



PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Questions remain surrounding the discovery of a teenage girl who was found unconscious in the water after a jet ski accident in Plymouth. Investigators say the 19-year-old’s friends left her behind after the accident. The man who was on the jet ski with her tells WBZ that’s not true.

It was quiet Monday on White Island Pond in Plymouth, but Saturday evening, it was busy and 31-year-old Jared Sherman was giving people rides on his jet ski.

When 19-year-old Talia Morini got on, he gave her his life jacket, and let her drive. Jared says the next thing he knew, he saw a blur, and woke up in the water.

“At first we were unconscious but I was holding on to her,” Sherman said. “I guess that’s when the guys on the boats started heading out there. And then I guess I came to my buddy said, and I was trying to hold her above water.”

An off-duty Milton firefighter, who did not want to be identified, got Talia onto his boat.

“And then when we saw the other side of the jet ski, we saw that she was floating, but she wasn’t really, so we just pulled her up, held C-spine, kept her airway open,” the firefighter said.

Talia Morini was MedFlighted to Boston with serious injuries. Sherman says he had a concussion, fractured jaw, and a collapsed lung. But what hurts more, he says, are the social media posts condemning him, despite he says, his efforts to keep Talia’s head above water.

The Environmental Police have jurisdiction over the investigation. While they have interviewed Jared Sherman, they have yet to charge him with anything.

WBZ has reached out to Talia Morini’s family but they have not commented yet.