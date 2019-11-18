WORCESTER (CBS) – Thousands of firefighters are expected to pay their final respects to fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard at his funeral Monday morning.
Menard died Wednesday while saving his crew from a burning home. He was just 39 years old. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street in Worcester. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at St. John’s Cemetery on Cambridge Street.
Several streets will be closed for the procession and services. The Worcester Fire Department has posted detailed information on its website.
“The community has come out in an amazing way to support our fire department, which we obviously need at this time.” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie told reporters at Menard’s wake Sunday night.
A memorial fund has been set up for Menard’s family. Donations can be made through the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts website.
Checks made payable to “PFFM Foundation c/o The Menard Children’s Fund” can also be mailed to:
Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
34 Glennie St.
Worcester, MA 01605
