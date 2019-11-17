Tom Brady Not Thrilled With Patriots Offensive Struggles In Win Over EaglesThe Patriots improved to 9-1 on Sunday, but quarterback Tom Brady was not a happy camper after the team's 17-10 win. Heck, Bill Belichick was in a better mood than Brady.

Ups & Downs: Defense Carries Patriots To Gritty Win In PhiladelphiaThe Patriots first game out of the bye week was not a pretty one. But in the end, they escaped with a gutsy 17-10 victory to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Patriots Beat Eagles 17-10, Improve To 9-1 On SeasonThe New England Patriots were a bit sluggish coming out of their bye week, but still escaped Philadelphia with a 17-10 victory over the Eagles.

Julian Edelman Throws First Regular Season Touchdown Pass Of His CareerThe New England offense struggled in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, so they went into their bag of tricks to start the second half. It paid off big for the Patriots.

Marcus Smart's Runner Won't Fall At Buzzer, Kings End Celtics Win Streak At 10Buddy Hield scored a season-high 35 points, Richaun Holmes hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give Sacramento the lead, and the Kings snapped the Boston Celtics’ 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday.