WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester firefighter who was injured battling the four-alarm fire that claimed the life of Lt. Jason Menard remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Firefighter Christopher Pace was injured while working at the Stockholm Street fire on Wednesday. He escaped through a third-floor window with the help of Lt. Menard, who died in the line of duty.
Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said Menard “heroically and selflessly” helped Pace and a probationary firefighter escape. “Fire conditions overtook the third floor at this time and Lt. Menard was unable to escape,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.
A spokesman for the city of Worcester said Firefighter Pace is in “good spirits” and continues to recover from his injures.
The Worcester Fire Department, Firefighter Pace, and his family thanked the community for the support and well wishes they have received since the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.