7 Patriots Listed As Questionable For Week 11 Tilt Vs. EaglesGunner Olszewski and Damien Harris were both added to New England's Week 11 injury report on Friday, and are among the seven players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville: 'Had To Find A Way To Be Comfortable With Who I Was'WWE Superstar and LGBT advocate Sonya Deville speaks about her revelation that she was gay and journey to self-acceptance.

In Wake Of Browns-Steelers Melee, Tom Brady Recalls His Own Unsportsmanlike Conduct PenaltyTom Brady is as fiery as they come, even at his elevated age. After all, you can't last in the NFL for 20 years if you don't play with a certain level of passion.

Bill Belichick Offers No Comment On Patriots' Attendance At Colin Kaepernick WorkoutWith the NFL confirming that the Patriots will send an employee to Atlanta to watch the workout, the head coach was asked what he remembered most about Kaepernick's playing style during his time in the NFL. Belichick very quickly shifted into "no comment" mode.

NFL Suspends Myles Garrett For Rest Of SeasonMyles Garrett played his final snaps of the season Thursday night.