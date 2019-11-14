Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Risk of contracting EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses has now been eliminated in all communities across Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday. They said this is due to a hard frost having spread across the state.
Earlier this year, 36 communities in Massachusetts were deemed to be at critical EEE risk, while dozens more were deemed to be at high and moderate risk. Three people in the state died of the disease this year, with eight others contracting the disease, according to state officials.
The news caused concern across the state, with many towns reacting by changing the dates of events and taking extra measures to reduce mosquitoes in their area.
