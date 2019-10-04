TOPSFIELD (CBS) — Organizers of the Topsfield Fair are taking precautions to fight the high EEE risk in the area as the country’s oldest agricultural fair opens for its 201st season Friday.
James O’Brien, the fair’s general manager, said his top priority is keeping everyone safe, as nearly half a million people are expected to attend.
“We’re monitoring every Friday. We have not had any (mosquitoes) come back with triple E in Topsfield, thank goodness,” he said. “We’re encouraging people to wear long sleeves, long pants.”
Parts of Essex County are still at high risk for the mosquito-born disease. O’Brien said crews sprayed the ground twice, cut the grass shorter than usual and removed standing water to help prevent mosquitoes from gathering.
“It made me nervous, seeing all the electronic billboards all over the highway and all of that stuff,” fair vendor Paul Donato said “I’m afraid the adults won’t bring the little kids at night.”
Despite the risk, organizers said many attendees are excited for opening day, which offers free parking.
“This morning you can feel this energy,” O’Brien said. “We’re ready to go. People are moving in, doing their final checks. It doesn’t get any better.”
