Moreland's 3-Run HR, 7 Pitchers Carry Red Sox Past Yanks 6-1Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 1: Start Lamar Jackson And Mark Ingram Against DolphinsFantasy Football Today experts Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard break down which players you should start and which you should avoid in Week 1.

Patriots Injury Report: Demaryius Thomas Among 3 Questionable Vs. SteelersThe New England Patriots are a healthy bunch heading into Sunday night's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with only three players showing up on their first injury report of the season.

Patriots' Josh Gordon Releases Statement: 'I Hope People Will Judge Me On What I Do Now And In The Future'On Friday, Josh Gordon stated that he does not intend to speak about his past anymore. Instead, Gordon said his entire focus is on the present.

Titans-Browns Preview: Can Mayfield, Beckham Make Cleveland A Contender?The Browns could contend in the rough-and-tumble AFC North, but need to put it together on the field, starting with the Titans in Week 1.