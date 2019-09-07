  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMTails of Valor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, EEE


BOSTON (CBS) – There are now 36 communities in Massachusetts at critical risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The total of cities and towns at risk was raised Friday after two more people were diagnosed with the disease – a 5-year-old girl in Sudbury who is in critical condition and a woman in her 60’s from Northboro. A woman from Fairhaven died last month from EEE.

Check: Map Of Communities At Risk

The Department of Public Health has also listed 42 communities at high risk of EEE and 115 at moderate risk.

(Image credit: Mass. DPH)

The last time Massachusetts had 7 human cases was back in 2012.

Read: EEE Fact Sheet

The health department said the best way to protect yourself is wear bug spray, drain standing water near your home and go inside at dusk and dawn. The risk of EEE won’t truly be gone until the first frost kills the mosquito population.

For more information on how you can protect yourself, visit the DPH web site.

Comments