



BOSTON (CBS) — On Thursday morning, a positive step was taken toward Antonio Brown’s potential return to the NFL. Or so it seemed.

ESPN reported that a date had been set next week for Brown to meet with NFL investigators regarding the rape and sexual assault lawsuit that was filed against him in September. That much-delayed step taken by the league would work to either find Brown responsible for the actions he’s been accused of committing, or it would work to clear him from the charges and thus make him available to play in the NFL.

Brown, who’s posted on social media throughout his NFL hiatus that he hopes to play in the league, apparently isn’t too happy with the news.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter around noon on Thursday, ripping the league for unfair treatment, accusing the league of racism, and vowing to never play again in the NFL.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly !” Brown tweeted. “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the @nfl I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name go f— your self.”

Brown also shared a photo on Instagram, with a caption that shared a similar message.

“F— @nfl I’m going down another path,” Brown said. “No more making money off my blood and sweat! No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it ! So you fantasy f—- can let it go.”

This is not the first time that Brown has made such a comment. In late September, he tweeted, “Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !” Brown, who forced his way off the Steelers and the Raiders in the same calendar year before lasting a little over one week in his tenure with the Patriots, said a few days after that tweet that he hoped to return to the NFL.

This newest tweet is noteworthy because it came just two hours after reports surfaced of his scheduled meeting with NFL investigators. It seemed like a necessary and long-awaited step in the process for Brown to potentially return to football, but as of Nov. 7 at 12 p.m., Brown said he only has a desire to clear his own name and does not have a desire to play in the NFL.

That, as always, remains subject to change.