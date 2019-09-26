



BOSTON (CBS) — Going against his own advice, Antonio Brown brought some of his emotions to the internet on Sunday. In between calling out all NFL owners and specifically Robert Kraft, Brown shared on Twitter that he will no longer be playing in the NFL.

Just a few days later, it appears as though he’s altered his course.

Brown posted a few tweets on Thursday that suggest he’s not done playing after all.

“I’m still the best why stop now,” the first tweet said.

“The game need me I’m like test answers,” he later added.

Brown also responded to a tweet which suggested he should try to play for four different teams this year.

“Big 4X,” was his response.

Brown also posted videos to his Instagram story. One showed the lines of a football field, with the caption, “White lines.” The other was a live video of a shirtless Brown listening to music in his car, next to what appears to be that football field.

While the 31-year-old Brown may want to play football gain, he still has a considerable hurdle to clear. The NFL released a statement last Friday night that it could place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list if a team were to sign him. The league is still conducting an investigation into a civil lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted and raped by Brown.

The Patriots released Brown last Friday, after Sports Illustrated reported that Brown allegedly sent threatening text messages to a woman who had told the magazine that Brown approached her while nude and holding only a small towel while she was working in his house. Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his lone game of the season.

On Sunday, Brown tweeted, “Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !” Since then, Brown has enrolled in online classes at Central Michigan University and gave a deposition in the lawsuit related to his alleged trashing of a rented condo.