



BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has been unemployed for almost seven full weeks. As such, the NFL’s investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations made against him has functioned at a slow, sometimes static pace.

That is now set to change, as Brown will finally have his chance to present his case to the NFL.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Brown is scheduled to meet with the NFL next week, on Thursday.

Update: A source now says Antonio Brown's meeting with the NFL has been scheduled for November 14th, which is Thursday, at this time. Brown's meeting is still scheduled to be in person for now. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 7, 2019

Brown, 31, agreed to sign with the Patriots on Sept. 7, just hours after his formal release from the Raiders. Days after the deal was announced, a woman filed a civil lawsuit against Brown, accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

That woman met with NFL investigators, reportedly for 10 hours, back on Sept. 16. Through his attorney, Brown has publicly denied the allegations.

The Patriots kept Brown under their employ after news of the lawsuit broke, with Brown catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ Week 2 win in Miami. Later that week though, a Sports Illustrated report that centered on Brown’s pattern of behavior included comments from a woman who claimed that Brown made unwanted sexual advances toward her. Brown later sent a group text that included that woman, a text chain that included a photo of the woman’s children and an accusation that she was seeking money from Brown.

A day after those text messages went public, the Patriots released Brown.

Through his social media activity, Brown has continuously shown that he continues to work out and hopes to contribute to an NFL team this season. He even suggested that the Patriots should bring him back. With the threat of being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list hanging over him, no team has been willing to sign the four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. His meeting with investigators next week could provide some clarity in that department. Brown could either end up facing an NFL suspension or he could be cleared by the NFL’s investigation, which could make Brown a potential addition for a playoff contender in the final stretch of the season.

The Seahawks reportedly looked into the possibility of signing Brown, before ultimately deciding to sign Josh Gordon. Other teams have reportedly shown interest during Brown’s hiatus from the league.