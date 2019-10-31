SALEM (CBS) — Despite the damp weather, Salem is still expecting a crowd to join its Halloween festivities.
In preparation, organizers worked to make the stages, welcome signs, and food stands more wind resistant on Thursday morning.
“It’s the busiest day of the year. This is it,” said Kate Fox, director of Destination Salem.
Weather conditions are less than ideal for spending Thursday outside. Rain showers and strong winds are being forecasted. As a result, several towns pushed trick-or-treat times to Friday or Saturday.
“Salem is an international destination for haunted happenings around the calendar so if you’re making plans to come from far away, you’re not going to change those plans because of some rain. So we keep our fingers crossed that it’s not going to be too terrible a weather forecast and I’m hoping the wind is going to hold off until after the celebrations are over,” said Fox.
For Salem, Halloween is a month-long event, the city has been welcoming visitors in costumes for weeks. Oct. 31 is the grand finale with tens of thousands expected to make their way downtown.
“It’ll be crazy tonight, see everyone dressed up. We don’t experience that in England so much,” said one woman.
The fireworks and a few live shows have been canceled, but otherwise, Fox said the festivities are unchanged by the weather.
Visitors are urged not to drive to Salem as multiple downtown streets will be closed beginning at 4 p.m.
