BOSTON (CBS) — A number of towns and cities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are rescheduling Halloween festivities due to weather concerns. Rain and wind gusts up to 45 mph have been forecasted for Thursday evening.
- Leominster postponed trick-or-treating until Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m.
- Pelham, N.H. postponed trick-or-treating until Saturday, Nov. 2 from 5-8 p.m.
- Hudson, N.H. postponed trick-or-treating until Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m.
- Hollis, N.H. postponed trick-or-treating until Friday, Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m.
- Nashua, N.H. postponed trick-or-treating until Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m.
According to WBZ-TV executive weather producer and meteorologist Terry Eliasen, Saturday evening will be clear, with wind gusts up to 10 mph and 50 degrees.
