SALEM (CBS) – Thousands of people will descend on Salem, Massachusetts Thursday for it’s spectacular Halloween celebration. The huge crowds will also mean several roads will be closed, so visitors are urged not to drive to Salem.
Anyone coming to the city is encouraged to take the MBTA commuter rail or ferry.
Read: Salem Halloween Guide
Downtown streets will close to all traffic by 4 p.m. so be prepared if you choose to drive.
Here are the roads to be shut down: (click on map above to enlarge)
Essex Street at Crombie Street and Barton Square to Union Street, Washington Street from New Derby Street to Bridge Street, Federal Street from St. Peter’s Street to North Street, Washington Square North and West from Essex Street to Brown Street, Brown St from New Liberty to Washington Square North, Hawthorne Boulevard, Derby Street, Route 1A, Congress Street near Pickering Wharf, Charter Street, Central Street, Front Street, and Lafayette Street from New Derby Street to Front Street.
Downtown residents can park in the Sewall Street lot, with proof of residency.
For more information, visit hauntedhappenings.org
