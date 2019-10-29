WOBURN (CBS) – The woman accused of crashing into four children in Stoneham and driving away tried to hide her car and remove the license plate, prosecutors said Tuesday. A judge set Stephanie DeTomasi’s bail at $1,000 and told her not to drive.
The incident that happened on Oct. 13 was captured on surveillance camera. Video shows the children standing with their bikes in front of a home when a car plows into them. They did not suffer serious injuries, but two had to be hospitalized.
It took police several days to identify DeTomasi, of Burlington, as the owner of the Subaru Legacy believed to be involved in the crash. Prosecutors said she hid her car in Lynn under a tarp and ripped off the license plate. They also detailed a series of motor vehicle and drug violations against her.
DeTomasi’s lawyer told Woburn District Court that drugs and alcohol were not a factor.
The judge ordered DeTomasi to stay away from the victims. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26. She’s charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, destruction of evidence, negligent operation, and speeding.
