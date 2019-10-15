Comments
STONEHAM (CBS) – Investigators have identified the owner of a car that was allegedly involved in a hit and run crash that injured four children in Stoneham.
Police say the owner of the car lives in Burlington, but police are not releasing her name.
The woman, through her lawyer, has declined to speak with police. No charges have been filed.
The children were standing with their bikes in front of a home on Elm Street when they were struck Sunday night.
All four children, who are ages 12 or 13, were treated by emergency services at the scene, police said. Two were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
