STONEHAM (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver who hit four children Sunday evening in Stoneham and then drove off.
The frightening incident was caught on surveillance video around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Elm Street and MacArthur Road.
According to police, a Subaru Legacy was travelling west on Elm Street and struck four children who were standing with their bikes in front of a home. The car then hit a parked vehicle in the driveway.
Witnesses told police the driver backed out of the driveway and drove away while one bike was still stuck under the car.
All four children, who were ages 12 or 13, were treated by emergency services at the scene, police said. Two were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
VIDEO: The man who captured this video says he looked out his window because he thought he heard yelling. Moments later, this happened. He rushed outside, helped calm the kids, & called 911. He says he feared the worst and can’t believe none of the kids were seriously hurt @wbz pic.twitter.com/5OPEvGblRM
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) October 14, 2019
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
