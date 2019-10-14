AFC Is Now Officially Patriots' To Lose After Chiefs Drop Second Straight GameTaking a quick scan around that AFC, it's difficult to spot any team that's functioning on any level close to the Patriots at this point in time.

Tom Brady Won't Make Comeback Pitch To Rob GronkowskiTom Brady probably wants Gronkowski back even more than his owner, but the quarterback isn't going to pressure his pal into making a comeback.

Celtics, Zion Remain Sizzling To Start PreseasonThe Celtics are 3-0 after beating Cleveland on Sunday — and have put together a huge run in all three of those games.

Celtics Sign Tacko Fall To Two-Way ContractTacko Fall now has a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics.

Rask, Bruins Blank Devils 3-0 In Home OpenerTuukka Rask stopped 31 shots in his 46th career shutout, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils to win their home opener on Saturday night.