STONEHAM (CBS) – A Burlington woman was arrested after she was allegedly caught on surveillance camera plowing her car into four children in Stoneham and driving away.
It happened Sunday, Oct. 13 on Elm Street just before 7 p.m. The children were standing with their bikes in front of a home when they were struck.
All four children, who are ages 12 or 13, were treated at the scene. Two were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Several days later, police identified the owner of the Subaru Legacy believed to be involved in the crash. The owner, through her lawyer, declined to speak with police.
On Monday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that Stephanie DeTomasi, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, destruction of evidence, negligent operation, and speeding.
DeTomasi is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Woburn District Court.
You must log in to post a comment.