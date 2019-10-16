BOSTON (CBS) – The number of vaping-associated lung injuries in Massachusetts continues to grow. The state’s Department of Public Health said Wednesday that it has reported 10 new cases to the Centers for Disease Control.
In total, the state has reported 29 cases of vaping-related lung injuries to the CDC – 10 of those are confirmed cases and 19 are probable. Sixty-three more possible cases are under active investigation.
Twenty of the 29 patients reported vaping marijuana ingredient THC. Nine patients are under the age of 20.
“We don’t know what specifically is causing the lung injuries in these cases, but we do know the one thing they have in common is the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel in a statement. “We continue to work with our federal partners to share what we are learning and gain a better understanding of this disease.”
The CDC has received nearly 1,300 reports of vaping-related lung injuries from states.
Last week, Massachusetts reported its first vaping-related death, a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County. In September, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and banned the sale of vaping products.
