Kyle Van Noy Has Michael Bennett's BackMichael Bennett is having a tough time with his reduced role on the New England Patriots. Kyle Van Noy feels for the veteran quarterback hunter.

New England's Carles Gil Named MLS Newcomer Of The YearCarles Gil has quite the first season in New England, and the Revolution midfielder now has a nice award to show for it.

Trent Brown Being Sued For Domestic ViolenceThe NFL has another domestic violence issue on its hands, with Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown being accused of committing several acts of violence in a lawsuit filed Monday in a California civil court.

Patriots Work Out Quartet Of Kickers, Including Veteran Nick FolkJust in case the need should once again arise this season, the Patriots are keeping tabs on free agent kickers. New England welcomed in four kickers on Tuesday, including 11-year veteran Nick Folk.

Carsen Edwards Went Off From Deep In Celtics Preseason FinaleThe Celtics wrapped up their perfect preseason on Tuesday night with a 118-95 win over the Cavaliers in Cleveland, thanks in large part to an absolutely torrid shooting stretch from rookie Carsen Edwards.