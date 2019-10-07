BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts woman has died from a vaping-associated lung injury. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the woman in her 60s from Hampshire County is the state’s first vaping-related death.
The woman was among the 121 suspected cases reported to the DPH since September 11, when the state began mandating clinicians report unexplained vaping-associated lung injuries.
The state says there have been nine confirmed cases of lung disease in the state and 10 more probable cases.
Two weeks ago, Governor Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and banned the sale of vaping products.
As of October 1, a total of 1,080 lung injury cases associated with using e-cigarette or vaping products have been reported to the CDC from 48 states and 1 U.S. territory. Eighteen deaths have been confirmed in 15 states, not including the Massachusetts death.
