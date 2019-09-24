BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency in Massachusetts and has ordered a four-month temporary ban on all vaping product sales.
The ban will go into effect immediately and last through Jan. 25, 2020. Local law enforcement will be in charge of enforcing the ban.
“I’m declaring this public health emergency because medical and disease control experts have been tracking a rapidly increasing number of vaping related illnesses that in some cases have led to death,” Baker said.
In 2017, 41 percent of teens in Mass. reported at least trying e-cigarettes and one in five said they used e-cigarettes regularly, according to the governor.
U.S. health officials say 530 people have now been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses, but the cause remains unknown.
