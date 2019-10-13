HOPKINTON (CBS) — A lot of hugs and tears were shared at Faith Community Church in Hopkinton Sunday. The friends and family of slain Emerson student Daniel Hollis described him as an all-around great guy, as they tried to wrap their minds around his sudden death.
“It’s insane I’m never going to be able to see or talk to him again. It’s horrible,” said Ethan Warren, a friend of Hollis’s.
The 19-year-old was remembered for his joyous personality on and off the lacrosse field.
“Dan always brought positivity to the team,” Warren said. “He always lifted everybody up, no matter a loss or a win.”
Hollis suffered irreparable brain damage during an assault in Allston in late September and died a few days later. Sources tell the I-Team the person responsible is a U.S. marine stationed in California.
The U.S. Marine Corp said they’re cooperating fully with the investigation. It is unclear when the suspect will be brought back to Boston to face potential charges.
Still, even at his funeral, Hollis’s friends made sure his bright personality shined through.
“If you’re trying to remember Dan’s life, it’s happiness,” Warren said. “Yeah, everyone was crying and it was a sad environment, but it was happy. Everyone was sharing funny stories.”
