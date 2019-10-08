Report: Saquon Barkley 'Unlikely' To Play Vs. Patriots On Thursday NightThe Giants are likely to be without their best player when they visit Foxboro on Thursday night.

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers Improve To 4-0 After Dominant Monday Night Football WinTom Brady's former backup has San Francisco off to its best start since Joe Montana was behind center.

Enes Kanter On Feud With President Of Turkey, Role In Celtics Locker RoomNew Celtics center Enes Kanter made news after posting video saying he was harassed at a Cambridge mosque. He believes it is retaliation in a simmering political dispute.

Phillip Dorsett Wouldn't Have Practiced Had Patriots Practiced On MondayThe Patriots did not practice on Monday, ahead of their Thursday Night Football meeting with the New York Giants. But had they practiced, receiver Phillip Dorsett would have sat out the session.

Bill Belichick Praises Daniel Jones, Eli Manning Ahead Of Patriots-Giants MeetingBill Belichick was asked how he prepares for a quarterback like rookie Daniel Jones, whom he doesn't know very well.