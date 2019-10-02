Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) – Crews recovered the body of a man who was missing following a Saturday boat crash in Fall River.
Marc Hanoud, 35, of Berkley was operating a powerboat in Mount Hope Bay when he hit the wake of another boat. Hanoud and his passenger, Brent Osborne of Middleboro went overboard.
Osborne’s was found a short time later. He was rushed back to shore but did not survive.
Crews had been searching for Hanoud since Saturday. On Wednesday, his body was found about 38 feet below the surface.
While crews were searching for Hanoud on Tuesday, his father Marty spoke to WBZ-TV about the importance of finding his son’s body.
“I’m staying strong for my family, making sure I bring him home. That’s the bottom line,” said Marty.
