BOSTON (CBS) – Rescuers are continue searching for one person who remains missing after a boat crash Saturday in Mount Hope Bay in Fall River.
Two boats collided Saturday, and one man was pulled from the water. He needed CPR and was rushed to the hospital.
On Sunday, the Coast Guard said one person remains missing. The Coast Guard, Fall River harbormaster, Environmental Police, and local divers are continuing to search.
Investigators examined a boat that witnesses say was pulled in shortly after the crash.
