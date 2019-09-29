Julian Edelman Good To Go Vs. Bills, But Dont'a Hightower Inactive For PatriotsTom Brady's arsenal is fairly healthy heading into New England's clash with the Bills on Sunday. The defense, however, is down a key member.

Patriots' Julian Edelman Expected To Play Vs. Bills; Rex Burkead Game-Time DecisionPatriots fans got a mixed bag of injury news ahead of Sunday’s road meeting of 3-0 teams in Buffalo.

Patriots-Bills News, Notes & Fun Facts: Tom Brady Owns BuffaloWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Bills matchup in Buffalo.

Orioles Hit 4 Home Runs In 9-4 Win Over Red SoxRenato Núñez homered in his second straight game and was one of four Baltimore players to go deep as the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 9-4 on Saturday.

Patriots-Bills What To Watch For: Is Buffalo Legit?The Patriots have put an absolute beatdown on their first three opponents. Doing so for the fourth straight week is going to be much tougher.