SUDBURY (CBS) – Sophia Garabedian, a 5-year-old Sudbury girl who contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), is showing signs of improvement at Boston Children’s Hospital. An online fundraising page has surpassed $100,000 to help pay for her care.
Family members said on a GoFundMe page that swelling in Garabedian’s brain is beginning to subside.
“She’s out of the acute phase and entering the recovery phase,” a Tuesday update said.
Garabedian was rushed to the hospital on September 3 after experiencing flu-like symptoms, headaches, and suffering a possible seizure. Family members say she had a high fever, brain swelling, nad was unresponsive.
Three days later, Garabedian was diagnosed with EEE. Seven people in the state have been diagnosed this summer.
According to the GoFundMe page, the family has medical insurance, but out-of-pocket medical costs are expected to be “massive.”
Dozens of towns in Massachusetts have been declared at critical risk for EEE while over 100 are at moderate risk.
