



SUDBURY (CBS) – Sudbury has scheduled a number of mosquito sprays after a 5-year-old from the area was affected by Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

She is the seventh human case in the state this summer. Members of the Sudbury community said they are on edge.

“A little bit scared, but if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. What can you do?” said Dennis Sardak.

EEE is transmitted through mosquitoes, and the town said there’s a lot people can do to avoid getting bitten, such as avoiding going outdoors, wearing long sleeves and wearing bug repellent.

“I mean… you can put on the DEET, you can put on the sweatshirt, but you’re taking a risk every time you go outside,” said Robin Chaplain, of Hudson. She said she was hesitant to take her 8- and 5-year-old children to a Sudbury park today. “The last couple of days it really hits close to home. And you hear about the little girl.”

The 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at the hospital, along with a woman in her 60s from eastern Worcester County, who also tested positive for EEE.

Members of the Sudbury community said they’re trying not to panic.

“Everything is possible. It could be any mosquito that’s around you, which can bite you and this it. Are you going to die? Maybe yes, maybe no,” Sardak said.

Outdoor activities are prohibited after 7:15 p.m. in Sudbury and the town will be spraying Monday and Tuesday nights.