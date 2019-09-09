SUDBURY (CBS) – Sudbury has started spraying for mosquitoes after a 5-year-old girl was diagnosed with EEE.
Spraying was done in areas north of Route 27 in town – specifically targeting schools, parks and fields. Tuesday’s spray will focus more on Sudbury streets.
“It’s scary, especially when someone in your town you know that there is already a confirmed case,” one parent told WBZ. “It’s definitely nerve-wracking.”
The town of Sudbury canceled its 9/11 ceremony, the latest precaution after a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized with EEE. Health leaders are asking all neighbors to adjust their routines in response to this rare but serious threat.
“Make sure that they observe the dusk schedules, from dusk to dawn,” said Sudbury health director William Murphy. “Make sure they put on appropriate repellents. Try to wear clothing that’s long sleeved to minimize skin exposure.”
Parents tell WBZ there’s been a lot of communication from the school and coaches about keeping students and athletes safe.
“They have changed the schedule for practices and where they run,” one parent said. “They have bug spray for them.”
Thirty-six communities are at a critical risk for the virus. In Rhode Island, a West Warwick resident in her 50s just died from the illness. Health leaders say the risk will continue until the season’s first hard frost.
Spraying is effective 300 feet from the truck. As with any pesticide, people should minimize their exposure. If neighbors see a spray truck approaching, they are advised to go indoors for a few minutes.
