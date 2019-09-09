SUDBURY (CBS) — A September 11 Commemoration in Sudbury was canceled due to the town’s EEE threat. The ceremony was scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Heritage Park.
Sudbury is at a critical risk level of EEE along with 35 other communities.
A 5-year-old girl from Sudbury was diagnosed with EEE late last week. She is currently being treated in at a local hospital and is in critical condition.
There are seven confirmed human cases of EEE in Mass.
“Despite cancellation of the morning ceremony, the public is encouraged to visit the September 11th Memorial Garden at their convenience later in the day to pay their respects,” said the town.
Spraying for mosquitoes in Sudbury will begin Monday night.
