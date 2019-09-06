BOSTON (CBS) – A 5-year-old girl from Sudbury and a woman in her 60s from Northborough have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis. There have now been seven confirmed cases of EEE in humans this year in Massachusetts.
The Sudbury girl is being treated at an area hospital and is in critical condition.
As a result of the new cases, the risk level in Framingham, Northborough, Marlborough, and Sudbury has been raised to critical and the risk level in Berlin, Boylston, Hudson, Maynard, Stow, and Wayland has been raised to high.
There are now 36 communities at critical risk, 42 at high risk and 115 at moderate risk.
CHECK: Map Of Communities At Risk
“This is a disease that can strike people of all ages,” said State Epidemiologist Catherine Brown. “This is just a reminder that everyone of any age should really take this disease seriously and make sure they are taking steps to avoid mosquito bites.”
Public Health officials are investigating the origins of the Sudbury resident’s infection. The town will begin spraying for mosquitoes at school grounds, parks and fields over the next week. Streets in Sudbury will be sprayed by Tuesday evening.
The Central Mass Mosquito Control Project will be spraying all of Northborough on Sunday starting at 7:30 pm.
The DPH says all residents throughout the state should continue to use mosquito repellent and those in high and critical risk communities should consider staying indoors during the dusk to dawn hours to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.
