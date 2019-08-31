



BOSTON (CBS) — Waving American Flags and dressed in all types of costumes more than a 100 people took part in the Straight Pride Parade in Boston.

The participants marched from Copley Square to City Hall voicing their strong views on traditional American values; many chanted, “USA, USA.”

Meanwhile, protesters, many from the LGBTQ+ community and Antifa, chanted back, “No justice, no peace, straight pride get off our streets.”

The organizers, a group called Super Happy Fun America, secured a permit for four hours. Speeches which took place at City Hall were delayed because special guests had trouble getting through security, organizers said.

A single security checkpoint was placed at the plaza’s entrance to allow parade participants in.

Many parade participants carried flags that had to be left at the checkpoint.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted, “A ‘Straight Pride’ Parade won’t overshadow the tremendous role Boston plays in the national movement for equality.”

He also said that he planned to spend the weekend celebrating the people of Boston.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh previously said he could not deny the group based on their values. Walsh did not attend the Straight Pride Parade.

As I've said, a "Straight Pride" Parade won't overshadow the tremendous role Boston plays in the national movement for equality. We will continue to be a leader in the fight for civil rights. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 31, 2019

Men in masks took part in the parade. Other costumes present included Santa Claus, a shark, and a dinosaur.

There appeared to be a handful of vehicles involved in the otherwise walking parade. The largest float featured pro-Trump decorations with a 2020 sign and “Make America Great Again” written along the bottom.

Many who attended the Straight Pride parade said it was about morality.

“Our beliefs are that God made one man and one woman and they get together and procreate,” said attendee Labeccah Davis.

“I can’t sit down in my house no more and be quiet … I need to stand up my godly values,” said Tereasa Richenburger, a parade participant.

“The point of being here today is to make sure they know they are not welcome here in Boston,” said Erin O’Leary, a protester.

According to Boston Police, 36 people were arrested and four officers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.