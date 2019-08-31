BOSTON (CBS) — Hours before the Straight Pride Parade was scheduled to begin on Saturday, counter-protesters of the event began to congregate at City Hall. By about 10 a.m., 200 people had gathered.
“We’re here to celebrate our community. We’re here to show up in the face of hate with love and joy,” one man said. “We should celebrate our differences and celebrate the ways in which people from all backgrounds have contributed to this country.”
Another man had pointed words for the Straight Pride Parade organizers, “The organizers of the Straight Pride Parade have long and well-documented ties to white supremacists and anti-immigrant movements. In general, they are fascists who believe that they are the only acceptable type of being.”
While the group waited for the parade to arrive, they played music and held their own rally.
When the parade participants did arrive, Boston Police established a large buffer zone between the two groups.
The parade was organized by a group called Super Happy Fun America. Founder John Hugo told WBZ-TV on Friday, “Straight is great. We love being straight. And there’s nothing wrong with celebrating our sexual orientation.”
