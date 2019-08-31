BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens of Boston police officers were along the route of the Straight Pride Parade Saturday. The heavy presence was visible from all angles as police worked to keep the parade and counter-protests peaceful.
Behind City Hall Plaza, more police officers stood by in riot gear. Shortly after the crowd arrived, some of those officers were loaded on to city buses.
The parade began at Copley Square and ended at City Hall. Organizers have a four-hour permit starting at noon.
Police said they expected more counter-demonstrators to the parade than actual parade participants. By about 10 a.m., about 200 people had gathered to counter-protest at City Hall.
At least two people were arrested along the route just after the beginning of the parade.
Emerson College has canceled an event and restricted access to certain buildings.
