SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A man who was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville last weekend has died.
Kevin Demont, 68, was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk at the intersection of Route 38 and Shore Drive around 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 25. The driver took off and has not been found.
Demont, who was homeless according to police, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. He died Monday.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or has information about the driver or vehicle involved should call State Police at 781-396-0100.
This is the second fatal hit-and-run crash on Mystic Avenue in a month. On July 20, a 52-year-old woman was killed there. Zewdu Abate Gedamu, 64, of Roxbury later turned himself in to police and was charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death and a crosswalk violation.
