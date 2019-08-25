SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A man was left with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Somerville Sunday. The car drove off and Mass. State Police said they have not been able to find it.
The 69-year-old was struck near Mystic Avenue and Shore Drive around 3 a.m. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to survive, according to State Police. His identity is not being released at this time.
No description of the car is available.
“To get into the head of somebody who would, who would run away from someone that they’ve almost fatally or possibly fatally hurt. I’m thinking selfishness. I’m thinking they didn’t want to deal with the consequences,” said Cindy Goulden, Mystic Tenant Association vice president.
This is the second hit and run crash on Mystic Avenue within a month. On July 20, a 52-year-old woman was hit and killed there. Zewdu Abate Gedamu, 64, of Roxbury later turned himself in to police and was charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death and a crosswalk violation.
“For pedestrians, it’s like crossing a highway,” Goulden said about Mystic Avenue. “We need cameras, we need it monitored. Maybe more lighting, maybe more bright road strips, if you will. I think everybody needs to abide by the rules whether you’re a biker, a walker, or a driver.”
