SOMERVILLE (CBS) — The driver involved in a hit and run that killed a woman Saturday night has turned himself in to police, sources tell the I-Team.
The woman, who was about 50 years old, was hit on Mystic Avenue southbound while she was in a crosswalk, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Early on in the investigation, State Police said they were searching for the car which may have been a Mercedes with damage to the front passenger side.
The identities of the driver and the victim have not been released at this time.
