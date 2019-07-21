Heat Warning:Hottest Weekend In Years
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    2:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    4:00 PMWorld TeamTennis
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Fatal Hit And Run, Somerville News


SOMERVILLE (CBS) — The driver involved in a hit and run that killed a woman Saturday night has turned himself in to police, sources tell the I-Team.

The woman, who was about 50 years old, was hit on Mystic Avenue southbound while she was in a crosswalk, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Early on in the investigation, State Police said they were searching for the car which may have been a Mercedes with damage to the front passenger side.

The identities of the driver and the victim have not been released at this time.

Comments