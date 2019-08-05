Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A man was arrested Monday in connection with a hit and run that left another man dead in Charlestown. Allen Williams, 65, of Everett, is accused of driving off after he hit a man in Charlestown on the night of July 25.
After the crash, Boston Police said they were searching for a white Ford F150 with plywood fencing on the truck bed. The search for that truck was called off days later.
A truck matching that description was towed away from a street in Everett but police did not confirm that it was the truck involved.
Williams is scheduled to appear in Charlestown District Court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident after causing death and operating a motor vehicle after suspension.
