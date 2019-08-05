Baseball Report: Mets' Playoff Hopes Still Alive?The Mets, who have a way of inspiring optimism that ends in disappointment, find themselves in the National League Wild Card hunt.

10 Things To Know About The FIBA World CupUSA Basketball opened training camp Monday for the FIBA World Cup, which starts Aug. 31 in China. Here are 10 things to know about the tournament and the Americans' quest for an unprecedented third gold medal in the event.

Tom Brady Addresses Uncertainty Beyond 2019, Even With New Contract: 'We'll See What Happens'"I mean, it’s really the reality for most guys in the NFL," Brady said Monday after the Patriots' joint practice with the Lions. "I don’t want to think that I’m any different than everybody else. Football’s a tough business, it’s a production business. I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters. That’s where my focus is."

Add Defensive End/Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To Your Patriots RadarEdge defender Shilique Calhoun was a standout performer on Monday, drawing notice reviews from the Patriots reporters in attendance.

Red Sox Completely Unravel At Worst Possible Time, Likely Sinking Season's Hopes For GoodA week ago, things were looking up for the Boston Red Sox. Since then, though, they've completely collapsed. It likely cost them their season.