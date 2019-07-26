  • WBZ TVOn Air

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Boston Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a person in Charlestown overnight.

Officers were called to Alford Street, which is also Route 99, just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found the unidentified person dead.

Police did not have any details yet on the vehicle they’re looking for. The area is not far from the Everett town line and the Encore Boston Harbor casino.

Police shut down part of Alford Street as they searched for evidence early Friday. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

