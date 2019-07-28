Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Police canceled the community alert regarding a fatal hit and run in Charlestown. The crash killed a man on Thursday night.
Boston police were asking the public to help them find a white Ford F-150 that likely had front-end damage. They did not say why they canceled the search.
On Saturday, a truck that matched the description initially provided by police was towed away from Waverly and Warren streets in Everett. Police have not said if this is the truck involved.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
