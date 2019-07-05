



BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi has suffered another stroke.

Tedy’s Team — Bruchi’s charity to raise awareness in fighting strokes — posted on Instagram on Friday to say that Bruschi suffered this stroke on the afternoon of July 4. The announcement said that Bruschi is “recovering well” at a hospital in Attleboro.

“Yesterday afternoon, Tedy had a stroke, known as a TIA [Transient Ischemic Attack],” the statement read. “He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done. Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Bruschi, 46, first suffered a stroke in February 2005 at the age of 31, just weeks after winning his third Super Bowl with the Patriots. He recovered from that stroke and ended up playing four more seasons for the Patriots.

The Mayo Clinic defines a TIA as being “like a stroke, producing similar symptoms, but usually lasting only a few minutes and causing no permanent damage. Often called a ministroke, a transient ischemic attack may be a warning. About 1 in 3 people who have a transient ischemic attack will eventually have a stroke, with about half occurring within a year after the transient ischemic attack. A transient ischemic attack can serve as both a warning and an opportunity — a warning of an impending stroke and an opportunity to take steps to prevent it.”

The Mayo Clinic warns that “Since TIAs most often occur hours or days before a stroke, seeking medical attention immediately following a possible TIA is essential.”

Bruschi and his wife, Heidi, worked with the American Stroke Association to create Tedy’s Team in order to “fight against stroke and heart disease and honors both the survivors and the loved ones lost to the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 leading causes of death and No. 1 leading cause of disability.”

This past April, Bruschi ran and completed the Boston Marathon for the third time.

After retiring from the NFL, Bruschi became an analyst at ESPN, where he’s worked for a decade. This past March, he reportedly earned a promotion to become a co-host for “Sunday NFL Countdown” alongside Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Matt Hasselbeck, and host Sam Ponder.