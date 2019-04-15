



BOSTON (CBS) — Tedy Bruschi felt the ultimate euphoria on the football field three times, winning a trio of Super Bowls during his amazing run with the New England Patriots.

He now has three other medals to add to his trophy collection, finishing his third Boston Marathon on Monday. Bruschi and his team, Tedy’s Team, made the 26.2-mile trek in the 123rd Boston Marathon, raising money for stroke and heart disease research along the way. Bruschi was all smiles after his team crossed the finish line.

“This is a Super Bowl ring right here,” Bruschi told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton as he held up his Marathon medal. “I put it right up there with them because of everything that has to go with this. Boston is fantastic with this race, and my team inspired me to run again.”

The 45-year-old sounds ready to go out on top.

“Three rings, three medals, and I’m out,” Bruschi said with a laugh.