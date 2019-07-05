BOSTON (CBS) – Lauren Lam is sending her support to Tedy Bruschi – the former New England Patriot was her inspiration following her own stroke three years ago at the age of 25.
“I heard his words, and it was exactly how I was feeling at the time,” said Lamm, who joined Tedy’s Team and ran this year’s Boston Marathon alongside him to raise awareness about strokes.
Bruschi’s charity, Tedy’s Team, said he suffered a TIA – or a minor stroke – on the Fourth of July. He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after he recognized the warning signs.
“The warning signs that he had are actually now completely gone. So he doesn’t have any speech difficulties, arm weakness or facial dropping any more so really now it’s resting,” said Elizabeth Tirrell, executive director of Tedy’s Team. “He’s doing wonderfully well. He’s at home recovering with his family and he just really thanks everyone for their continued support.”
Dr. Ajit Puri, at UMass Memorial in Worcester, said mini-strokes are still serious and need to be tracked.
“Usually with mini-strokes like TIA, you have a full recovery, but usually we have to do a full workup about the cause of the stroke to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Now, Tedy’s Team will support Bruschi on his road to recovery.
“I hope that we’re using this opportunity to motivate him as well to get better,” Lamm said.