RANDOLPH, N.H.


RANDOLPH, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young identified the seven motorcyclists who died Friday night after they were struck by a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer.

The crash happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. when the truck and trailer collided with the group of 10 motorcycles on Route 2.

During a Sunday press conference authorities identified the victims, who were members of Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.

Three of seven victims killed in a Randolph, N.H. crash. (WBZ-TV)

Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58 of Lakeville, died in the crash. Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H., Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee, N.H., Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside R.I., Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H., and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H. also died.

“I don’t think the word devastation can begin to describe the pain they’re in,” Young said of the victims’ families.

Four of seven victims killed in a Randolph, N.H. crash. (WBZ-TV)

Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, an employee of Westfield Transport, a company in Springfield, Massachusetts, has been identified as the driver of the pickup truck. The National Transportation Safety Board and police are investigating the crash.

Young said there is no update on the investigation and if Zhukovskyy will be charged.

“All I can tell you is it’s active and ongoing. There are dozens of agents and officers up in the area working every aspect of this case,” she said.

An online fundraising page has raised several hundred thousand dollars to pay for funeral expenses and medical bills.

