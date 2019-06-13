



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The suspected gunman and five other men are under arrest in the shooting of David Ortiz, an ambush that investigators say was a hit that paid nearly $8,000. Police are still searching for four other suspects.

What’s still not clear is the motive for the shooting of the Red Sox legend, who remains in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The Dominican Republic’s police director, Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte, said the coordinator of the attack was offered about $7,800 to orchestrate the shooting Sunday, June 9 in Santo Domingo. Authorities have not said yet who hired the attackers.

A law-enforcement official, on the condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that police are investigating whether Ortiz may have formed some relationship or acquaintance during a trip to the Dominican Republic that, without his knowledge, set off the chain of events leading to his shooting.

The accused shooter has been identified by authorities as Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy, a skinny, tattooed 25-year-old who officials said had confessed to the shooting.

In a statement, officials said the weapon used, a Browning Hi Power semi-automatic pistol, had been handed to suspect Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta, then to suspect Porfirio Allende Dechamps Vasquez, AKA The Kid, who buried it in the garden of his home.

Both men have been arrested and the gun has been recovered.

Also under arrest were Joel Rodríguez de la Cruz, aka Squiddy; Reynaldo Rodríguez Valenzuela, aka The Chinaman; and the suspected driver of the motorcycle, Eddy Vladimir Feliz García, aka The Package.

Many were caught in the same clothes they were seen wearing on surveillance video, Bautista said.

Four suspects still at large were identified as Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase, aka The Surgeon, as well as a woman known as The Venezuelan, or Red, and two other men, prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspects still have not officially been charged with any crimes. Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic legally have 48 hours after an arrest to charge them.

According to CBS News, one of the men is already facing charges in the United States. He has allegedly been on the run since December 2017 for a series of robberies in New Jersey.

