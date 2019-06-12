



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – New information out of the Dominican Republic Wednesday showed a sophisticated attack was carried out in the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Ortiz was shot once in the back late Sunday night outside a bar in Santo Domingo. His wife said Ortiz continues to recuperate in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“Yesterday and this morning, David was able to sit up as well as take some steps. His condition is guarded and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress towards recovery,” Tiffany Ortiz said Wednesday afternoon in a statement released by the Red Sox.

“My family and I again want to thank everyone for their endless love and well wishes, and still ask for privacy while David continues to heal.”

In a court document obtained by the Associated Press Wednesday, Dominican prosecutors said witnesses and security camera video show the ambush was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, indicating a new level of sophistication in the attack.

Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, who was captured Tuesday night in the town of Mao in the northern Dominican Republic, was driving a grey Hyundai Accent before mounting the bike driven by 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz García, the document said.

The document also said the two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and another Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

“In one of the videos it was possible to observe both the accused and the shooter planning the commission of the incident right on Octavio Mejía Ricard Street, which is parallel to the place where the event took place,” prosecutors said.

The document also reveals ineptitude, saying the driver was captured after he skidded and fell off his bike as the pair tried to flee.

Feliz García’s lawyer says his client is an innocent motorcycle taxi driver who had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime.

A total of five people are now under arrest – including the suspected gunman – in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting, sources told WBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez Wednesday.

