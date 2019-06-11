Rangers Rally To Beat Red Sox 4-3 In 11 InningsDanny Santana doubled to lead off the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the game and scored on Elvis Andrus' single to give the Texas Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox on Monday.

David Ortiz Back In Boston After Being Shot In Dominican RepublicDoctors removed David Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestine after he was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in the Dominican Republic.

Red Sox Fans Shocked By Shooting, Send Words Of Support To David OrtizFans at Fenway Park are sending their well wishes to David Ortiz as he recovers.

Red Sox Move Up Start Time For Wednesday's Game, Ahead Of Stanley Cup Final Game 7Wednesday night will belong to the Bruins in the city of Boston.

Alex Cora Hopes To See David Ortiz At Fenway 'Filling A Room With Joy' SoonAs they reflected on everything David Ortiz has meant to the city of Boston and beyond, members of the Red Sox were still clearly shaken Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.