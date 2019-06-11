DORCHESTER (CBS) – An MBTA Red Line train derailed just outside the JFK-UMass station at the start of rush hour Tuesday morning and there are “severe delays,” according to the T.
It happened on the southbound side of the tracks just around 6:10 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told WBZ-TV no one was hurt and cause is “under investigation.”
Shuttle buses will run between North Quincy and Park Street and from Ashmont to Park Street for the time being. The MBTA said riders should “seek alternate transportation.”
All Middleborough, Kingston and Greenbush commuter line trains will make extra station stops at JFK-UMass and Quincy Center, according to the T.
Massachusetts State Police said the ramps from Route 93 north and south at exit 15 have been closed because of the derailment.